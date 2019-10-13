Mayfield completed 22 of 37 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks. He also ran four times for 35 yards and a score.

Mayfield bounced back from his brutal Week 5 performance, but his interceptions proved to be his downfall in this contest. Two of his picks came in Seattle territory, including one in the red zone. Mayfield had a chance to right his wrongs when the Browns got the ball back with 3:30 remaining, down four points with two timeouts on hand. Unfortunately, Mayfield threw his third interception of the day to K.J. Wright on the second play of the drive, and the Browns never got the ball back. Mayfield enters the bye week banged up, as he exited this game for a bit with a hip injury, although the X-rays came back negative and he returned to the game, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.