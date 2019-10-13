Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws costly interceptions
Mayfield completed 22 of 37 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks. He also ran four times for 35 yards and a score.
Mayfield bounced back from his brutal Week 5 performance, but his interceptions proved to be his downfall in this contest. Two of his picks came in Seattle territory, including one in the red zone. Mayfield had a chance to right his wrongs when the Browns got the ball back with 3:30 remaining, down four points with two timeouts on hand. Unfortunately, Mayfield threw his third interception of the day to K.J. Wright on the second play of the drive, and the Browns never got the ball back. Mayfield enters the bye week banged up, as he exited this game for a bit with a hip injury, although the X-rays came back negative and he returned to the game, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not listed on injury report•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Wrapped up after game•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Brutal in Monday's beatdown•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Takes back seat to running game•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in defeat•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not making throws quickly•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...