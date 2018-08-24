Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws first pick
Mayfield completed eight of 12 passes for 76 yards and an interception during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Eagles. He added 10 yards on three rushes.
Mayfield flashed some zip and accuracy on intermediate routes during Thursday's contest, but also tossed his first pick of the preseason -- a duck that he threw while off balance in the face of a rush. Mayfield has plenty to work on heading into the regular season, having completed a modest 57.8 percent of his passes thus far and he's averaged just over six yards per attempt during the past two weeks. Still, if Tyrod Taylor continues his relative steady -- but unspectacular -- performance, Hue Jackson may turn to Mayfield early to appease a hungry fanbase.
