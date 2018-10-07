Mayfield completed 25 of 43 passes for 342 yards with a touchdown and interception during Sunday's 12-9 overtime win over the Ravens. He also ran twice for 23 yards.

Mayfield threw an interception on Cleveland's first drive of the day, but the rookie quarterback played mistake-free football for the remainder of the contest. He found Rashard Higgins in the middle of the end zone for a 19-yard score, which happened to be the only touchdown of the day. Mayfield spread the ball around to nine different receivers, though he mainly focused on David Njoku (11 targets) and Jarvis Landry (10 targets). The former Sooner found it difficult to get into a groove, spending the day trying to avoid Baltimore's constant pass rush, though he was ultimately sacked five times. Mayfield didn't put up great fantasy numbers, but if he continues attempting over 40 passes per game, fantasy production should soon follow.