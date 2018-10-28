Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws for two scores in Pittsburgh
Mayfield completed 22 of 36 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 33-18 loss to Pittsburgh. He added a nine-yard run during the contest.
Mayfield made this a tight ballgame late in the third quarter. With pressure in his face, Mayfield floated a short flag route to Antonio Callaway for a 1-yard touchdown to bring the Browns to within a score. A missed extra point and 17 unanswered points by the Steelers followed before Mayfield connected on a meaningless touchdown in the game's final seconds. Mayfield has completed an impressive 64.3 percent of his passes over the past two weeks with a four:one touchdown:interception ratio. He's been unable to push the ball downfield, however, averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt during that span, a potential product of the talent around him. If there were a cure for those ills, next Sunday's matchup against a Chiefs defense ranked near the bottom of the league across defensive categories might be it.
