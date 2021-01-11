Mayfield completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 263 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions during Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win against the Steelers.

Cleveland entered Sunday night without a playoff win since Jan. 1, 1995, three and a half months before Mayfield was born. Having led the Browns to their best win total since that same 1994-1995 campaign, Mayfield entered the postseason with just one interception committed over his past eight starts. Boosted by a pair of takeaways and a TD from his defense within the first five minutes of regulation, Mayfield found Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard third-down score on the Browns' opening offensive drive. The explosive start would only continue from there, as Cleveland set an NFL playoff record for the most first-half points by a road team with 35. Pittsburgh fought its way back into the game with a 13-0 third-quarter run, but Mayfield led the Browns on a trio of scoring drives in the final frame to secure his first career playoff victory. Next is a road trip to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs and a Kansas City defense that contained opponents to 224.2 passing yards per game over its final five outings of the regular season.