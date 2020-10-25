Mayfield completed 22 of 28 passes for 297 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals. He also rushed once for minus-1 yard.

Mayfield's first throw was intercepted, and top wideout Odell Beckham injured his knee while trying to make the tackle on the play, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The quarterback didn't get his first completion until almost four minutes into the second quarter, when Mayfield found Jarvis Landry for a 28-yard gain on his sixth pass of the game, but that play started a career-high streak of 21 consecutive completions, which included four touchdowns. Two of those scores came to tight end Harrison Bryant, while David Njoku and Kareem Hunt were responsible for Mayfield's other two touchdowns. Mayfield's completion streak finally came to an end when he spiked the ball to stop the clock in the game's final minute, and he found Donovan Peoples-Jones for the game-winning 24-yard touchdown on the ensuing play. Considering Mayfield had a 10:6 TD:INT coming into this game and no more than two touchdown passes in any of Cleveland's first six games, it will be interesting to see whether he's able to carry over the momentum from this performance into a Week 8 home tilt against the Raiders.