Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses four TDs in rare road win
Mayfield completed 19 of 26 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.
Mayfield led his team to 28 first-half points with three touchdown passes, representing the franchise's highest first-half scoring total since 1991. Those three scores consisted of a 13-yarder to Antonio Callaway, a six-yarder to David Njoku and a 14-yarder to Nick Chubb. Mayfield added a six-yard touchdown to Darren Fells in the third quarter, snapping Cleveland's 25-game road losing streak in emphatic fashion. The first overall selection from the 2018 draft is living up to the hype, and he'll look to keep rolling against Houston in Week 13.
