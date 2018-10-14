Mayfield completed 22 of 46 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers. He also ran the ball twice for eight yards.

The Chargers made life tough for the rookie quarterback Sunday, sacking Mayfield five times and picking off two of his passes during the blowout victory. While Mayfield's 42 percent completion rate isn't pretty, he fell victim of a few dropped passes, including one to Damion Ratley in the end zone that fell through the receivers hands. He connected with David Njoku for his lone touchdown pass of the day on a goal-line fade, though most of the credit should go to Njoku, as the ball was under thrown which forced Njoku to make a fantastic catch. Mayfield and Cleveland's offense will look to rebound next week against the Buccaneers.