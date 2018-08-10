Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses two scores in pro debut
Mayfield completed 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 13 yards in Thursday's 20-10 win over the Giants to open the preseason.
Tyrod Taylor got the start in this one and played the first two drives, then Mayfield took over until early in the fourth quarter. The offense went 3-and-out on Mayfield's first possession, but the 2018 first overall pick capped the next drive with a 10-yard touchdown to David Njoku and later added a 54-yard score to fellow rookie Antonio Callaway on his final throw. While Mayfield's ability to pick up big chunks of yardage was encouraging, the rookie still has a lot of ground to make up on Taylor in the race for the starting quarterback job. He'll need to put together more sustained drives in future preseason games in order to close that gap.
-
