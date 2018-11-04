Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses two touchdowns
Mayfield completed 29 of 42 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.
Sunday's contest marked Mayfield's third consecutive game with two touchdown passes, though he also turned the ball over for the second straight game. Through eight career games, the rookie signal-caller has eight touchdowns to six interceptions. With a new head coach and offensive coordinator, Mayfield's favorite target Sunday was Duke Johnson, as the two connected nine times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He was able to complete 69 percent of his attempts -- mostly due to the fact he relied on Johnson as a pass catcher out of the backfield -- which is his highest completion percentage since his debut in Week 1. Mayfield's improvement has been steady, but he and the Browns haven't been able to put up enough points to find the win column as of late. They'll look to change that against the Falcons in Week 10.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws for two scores in Pittsburgh•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Records second multi-touchdown game of career•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not listed on injury report•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Unlikely to miss action with sore ankle•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses two interceptions•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws for 342 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...