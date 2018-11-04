Mayfield completed 29 of 42 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.

Sunday's contest marked Mayfield's third consecutive game with two touchdown passes, though he also turned the ball over for the second straight game. Through eight career games, the rookie signal-caller has eight touchdowns to six interceptions. With a new head coach and offensive coordinator, Mayfield's favorite target Sunday was Duke Johnson, as the two connected nine times for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He was able to complete 69 percent of his attempts -- mostly due to the fact he relied on Johnson as a pass catcher out of the backfield -- which is his highest completion percentage since his debut in Week 1. Mayfield's improvement has been steady, but he and the Browns haven't been able to put up enough points to find the win column as of late. They'll look to change that against the Falcons in Week 10.