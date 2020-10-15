Mayfield (chest/ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Though Mayfield's reps were capped for the second straight day, head coach Kevin Stefanski relayed prior to the workout that the quarterback would throw more Thursday than he had on Wednesday, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. Cabot notes that after practice, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt relayed that Mayfield is "trending in the right direction" as Sunday's game against the Steelers approaches. Mayfield has expressed his belief that he'll be ready this weekend, but if not, the Browns would turn to backup Case Keenum.
