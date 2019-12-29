Mayfield completed 12 of 27 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Browns' 33-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Mayfield's final line was essentially a microcosm of his season -- some eye-catching plays interspersed with plenty of mistakes and inefficiency. The second-year signal-caller's disappointing sophomore campaign ends with Mayfield throwing at least one interception in six consecutive games and completing less than 50.0 percent of his passes in two of his last four contests. Especially given Sunday's results, it increasingly appears Mayfield will be playing under a new head coach and offensive system in 2020, but he'll have plenty to work on himself this offseason after getting picked off on 21 occasions in 2019.