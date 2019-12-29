Browns' Baker Mayfield: Trio of picks in season-ending loss
Mayfield completed 12 of 27 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Browns' 33-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.
Mayfield's final line was essentially a microcosm of his season -- some eye-catching plays interspersed with plenty of mistakes and inefficiency. The second-year signal-caller's disappointing sophomore campaign ends with Mayfield throwing at least one interception in six consecutive games and completing less than 50.0 percent of his passes in two of his last four contests. Especially given Sunday's results, it increasingly appears Mayfield will be playing under a new head coach and offensive system in 2020, but he'll have plenty to work on himself this offseason after getting picked off on 21 occasions in 2019.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Not enough for Ravens•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Inconsistent against Arizona•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in win over Bengals•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: No wrap, glove needed for hand•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Logs full practice•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...