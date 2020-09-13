Mayfield completed 21 of 39 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Browns' 38-6 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed twice for three yards.

For all the talk about a much more structured and likely efficient offense under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns and Mayfield disappointingly began the 2020 campaign looking like they did much of 2019 under one-and-done head man Freddie Kitchens. Mayfield's lackluster line was representative of the caliber of performance he put forth, and naturally, the quality of his opponent certainly had a part to play in his struggles as well. The third-year quarterback took two sacks overall and was able to connect with nine different pass-catchers overall, but he averaged a meager 4.8 yards per attempt. Mayfield and his teammates will look to regroup quickly, as another AFC North battle awaits Thursday night at home against the Bengals in Week 2.