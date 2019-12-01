Browns' Baker Mayfield: Turns it over twice in loss
Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers. He added two yards rushing and lost a fumble.
Mayfield injured his throwing hand during the first half and came back out wearing a glove. That hand appeared to have created an issue late in the third quarter with the Browns at midfield down by a score. Mayfield was scrambling around and going down for a sack when he had the ball stripped. The Steelers responded with a field goal to go ahead by two scores and the Browns never came back. Mayfield has improved from his early-season struggles and has accounted for multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games, but he's mustered under 200 yards in two of his last three games. He's a low-risk, relatively low reward option -- which is not what you would expect with the kind of weapons they have in Cleveland. Next up is a Bengals defense that ranks in the bottom five of the league in opponent passer rating, but is fresh off of a their first win of the year.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Back in Sunday's game•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Accounts for three TDs vs. Dolphins•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Three total touchdowns in win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Leads winning TD drive•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Falls short in Denver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...