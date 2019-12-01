Mayfield completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Steelers. He added two yards rushing and lost a fumble.

Mayfield injured his throwing hand during the first half and came back out wearing a glove. That hand appeared to have created an issue late in the third quarter with the Browns at midfield down by a score. Mayfield was scrambling around and going down for a sack when he had the ball stripped. The Steelers responded with a field goal to go ahead by two scores and the Browns never came back. Mayfield has improved from his early-season struggles and has accounted for multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games, but he's mustered under 200 yards in two of his last three games. He's a low-risk, relatively low reward option -- which is not what you would expect with the kind of weapons they have in Cleveland. Next up is a Bengals defense that ranks in the bottom five of the league in opponent passer rating, but is fresh off of a their first win of the year.