Browns' Baker Mayfield: Two touchdowns in win
Mayfield completed 18 of 31 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. He also lost a fumble.
Though Mayfield threw for only 188 yards, he started the game off with a bang when he connected with Breshad Perriman for a 31 yard touchdown pass during Cleveland's first drive. The rookie gun-slinger also threw a short touchdown pass to fellow rookie Antonio Callaway in the fourth quarter, giving the Browns the lead and ultimately the victory. He did, however, commit two turnovers and now has four interceptions in his past three games. Mayfield will look to keep his team's playoff hopes alive next Sunday against the Bengals.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Leads team to Week 14 win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Huge second half not nearly enough•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses four TDs in rare road win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Three touchdowns, three incompletions in win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Tosses two touchdowns•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Throws for two scores in Pittsburgh•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...