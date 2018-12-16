Mayfield completed 18 of 31 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. He also lost a fumble.

Though Mayfield threw for only 188 yards, he started the game off with a bang when he connected with Breshad Perriman for a 31 yard touchdown pass during Cleveland's first drive. The rookie gun-slinger also threw a short touchdown pass to fellow rookie Antonio Callaway in the fourth quarter, giving the Browns the lead and ultimately the victory. He did, however, commit two turnovers and now has four interceptions in his past three games. Mayfield will look to keep his team's playoff hopes alive next Sunday against the Bengals.