Mayfield completed 10-of-26 passes for 72 yards with an interception in Friday's 13-12 preseason Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers.

Mayfield, who played the first half, didn't have several starters and the offensive line wasn't very good, but his timing was off and he overthrew several passes while working with guys that will be third and fourth on the wide receiver depth chart. His performance stood in sharp contrast to the one other series he played during the preseason, a sharp opening drive with the same surrounding players in preseason Week 1 against the Redskins. This was likely the last to see of Mayfield until he suits up for the regular-season opener against the Titans.