Mayfield is dealing with a sore ankle in the aftermath of Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Chargers, but the injury isn't expected to prevent him from playing Week 7 against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After averaging at least seven yards per attempt through his first three NFL appearances, Mayfield struggled mightily in the Week 6 blowout loss, completing just 22 of 46 passes while throwing for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Though Mayfield wouldn't use the ankle injury as an excuse for his underwhelming showing, he seemed to be clearly hobbled for most of the day after he tweaked the ankle on a six-yard scramble in the first quarter, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The injury didn't force Mayfield to miss any snaps in the contest, but the Browns could limit his practice time this week in order to ensure he enters the game in Tampa Bay in better health. Assuming his ankle doesn't compromise his mobility in a significant way, Mayfield should be primed for a good bounce-back opportunity against a Buccaneers defense that has surrendered an NFL-worst 356 passing yards per game and 16 touchdowns through the air this season.