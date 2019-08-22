Browns' Baker Mayfield: Wants to play two quarters
Mayfield said he would like to play a half of football Friday against Tampa Bay, Nick Shook of the Browns' official site reports.
Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens has sent mixed signals regarding starter usage for preseason Week 3, which has traditionally been a dress rehearsal for the regular season. Earlier this week, the coach said he doesn't subscribe to the theory that starters should play the majority of Week 3, but went in the opposite direction Wednesday. "It is not a secret. We are going to play our guys some," Kitchens said. "I do not know how long yet. I like to get our work done right now in a controlled environment to see how much better we can get on a day-in and day-out basis. This week is a little different because you are definitely not going to do it next week. We will see." At a minimum, we should get a first preseason look at Mayfield on Friday.
