Though Mayfield (ribs) noted that it hasn't been determined whether he'll practice Wednesday, the QB remains confident that he'll play Sunday against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mayfield acknowledged Wednesday that his "whole right side" is sore heading into Week 6, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. While the QB is clearly feeling the effects of a hit he sustained in this past Sunday's win over the Colts and figures to have his practice reps impacted in the coming days, it's pretty clear that Mayfield intends to play through his aches and pains this weekend.