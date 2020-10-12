Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Mayfield (ribs) is still sore and will be monitored leading up to the Browns' Week 6 contest in Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mayfield's X-rays turned up negative after the conclusion of Sunday's win over the Colts, which would seem to confirm that he's avoided serious injury. He even was able to retake the field versus Indianapolis in the fourth quarter after briefly being examined on the sideline. Mayfield himself said that he doesn't consider his availability to be in question, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but the Browns will nonetheless closely evaluate how he holds up in practice.