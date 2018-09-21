Coach Hue Jackson is expected to name Mayfield the Browns' starting quarterback Monday, May Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield entered Thursday's game against the Jets after Tyrod Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion and instantly sparked the offense, cutting into a 14-point lead with a drive that ended in a successful field goal near the end of the first half. After opening the second half with a punt, the Mayfield-led Browns scored on three consecutive drives, attaining the final score of 21-17 with 2:04 remaining. He finished 17 of 23 for 201 yards in just over one half of work on the heels of Taylor guiding the offense to a miserable 79 yards on the first six possessions of the contest. Mayfield's debut clearly is enough for Jackson to make a change at signal-caller.