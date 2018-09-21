Browns' Baker Mayfield: Will be named starter Monday
Coach Hue Jackson is expected to name Mayfield the Browns' starting quarterback Monday, May Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Mayfield entered Thursday's game against the Jets after Tyrod Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion and instantly sparked the offense, cutting into a 14-point lead with a drive that ended in a successful field goal near the end of the first half. After opening the second half with a punt, the Mayfield-led Browns scored on three consecutive drives, attaining the final score of 21-17 with 2:04 remaining. He finished 17 of 23 for 201 yards in just over one half of work on the heels of Taylor guiding the offense to a miserable 79 yards on the first six possessions of the contest. Mayfield's debut clearly is enough for Jackson to make a change at signal-caller.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Shines in first taste of regular-season action•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Looks good again•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Set for preseason start•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: On track to back up Taylor•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Will play Thursday•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Passes concussion test•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...