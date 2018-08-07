Coach Hue Jackson relayed that Mayfield will play at least two quarters in Thursday's preseason game against the Giants, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Moreover, Jackson noted that he'd decide during Thursday's game if Mayfield will go any deeper than that. Those looking for an intriguing DFS roll of the dice this week can thus consider the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft, as he'll get a chance to put up some stats Thursday.