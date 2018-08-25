Browns' Baker Mayfield: Will play Thursday
Coach Hue Jackson said Mayfield will play in Thursday's preseason finale in Detroit, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns are dealing with a number of injuries in the skill positions -- Tyrod Taylor (hand), Josh Gordon (hamstring) and Antonio Callaway (groin) -- and Mayfield didn't go without an injury scare Thursday against the Eagles. In the fourth quarter, Mayfield hit his head on the backside of a teammate as he was going to the ground. He was promptly evaluated for a concussion but passed the necessary tests to avoid entering the protocol. Meanwhile, Taylor is tending to a sore wrist and dislocated pinky finger to his left hand, but he was able to practice Saturday. Mayfield seems poised to begin his rookie campaign on the sideline behind a healthy Taylor.
