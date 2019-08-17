Mayfield has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason contest against the Colts as the Browns rest a handful of their starters, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mayfield will not appear in Saturday's tilt after a week of joint practices in Indianapolis, so Garrett Gilbert is now slated to draw the start at quarterback ahead of fellow reserve Drew Stanton. Mayfield's next opportunity for live preseason reps will come Aug. 23 against the Buccaneers.