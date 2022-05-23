Mayfield (shoulder) won't attend the Browns' voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As expected, Mayfield will continue to stay away from the team as the two sides remain in favor of trading the 2018 first-round pick after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson this offseason. Mayfield also continues to rehab from surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder that he underwent in January, so even if the two sides were on good terms, he likely wouldn't be participating anyways. The Panthers have emerged as the favorite to land Mayfield this offseason, but the deal appears to be hindered by the quarterback's $18.86 million option for the 2022 campaign.
