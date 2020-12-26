Mayfield will be without his top four wide receivers Sunday against the Jets after the Browns placed Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list

All four players were deemed to be high-risk close contacts, leaving Marvin Hall and practice-squad callups Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies as the Browns' available wide receivers. With such a depleted receiving corps, that may just mean more targets for the likes of Austin Hooper, Kareem Hunt and even Nick Chubb. In any case, Mayfield seems poised to dink and dunk and unlikely to take many deep shots Sunday.