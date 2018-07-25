Browns' Baker Mayfield: Working behind Taylor
Coach Hue Jackson doesn't envision Mayfield getting much work with the Browns' first-team offense in training camp, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.
Jackson reiterated Wednesday that veteran Tyrod Taylor is considered the team's starting quarterback at this stage and that's not expected to change in the short term, barring a compelling preseason push by Mayfield. Of course, as the top overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, it's clear that Mayfield is destined to start for the Browns at some point, but the team has no plans to rush the talented rookie into that role. With that in mind, Mayfield currently profiles as a fantasy dart, albeit one with some upside thanks to his pocket presence, accuracy and outstanding ability to read the field.
