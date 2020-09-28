Mayfield completed 16-of-23 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against Washington.
Mayfield worked efficiently throughout the game, racking up a 117.3 passer rating. However, the Browns led for the majority of the contest, limiting his passing volume and leading to his lowest passing yardage total of the campaign. Despite that, the performance is encouraging for the Browns offense as a whole, as Mayfield has completed 70 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and an interception since the Week 1 debacle against Baltimore. Mayfield and the Browns may be forced to pick up their offensive pace in a Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Much smoother in Week 2 win•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Turns in dud in opener•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Growing comfort in new offense•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Has backing of new coach•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Focusing on footwork•
-
Browns' Baker Mayfield: Trio of picks in season-ending loss•