Mayfield sported a heavy wrap on his right shoulder and had a slight limp with a black sleeve on his left leg following Monday's loss to the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield was not too concerned about the bumps and bruises. "I'll be good, it's just the nature of football,'' he said. Mayfield was sacked four times and absorbed eight additional hits, but the quarterback sounds like he'll be ready to go Week 6 at home against Seattle.