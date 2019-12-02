Browns' Baker Mayfield: X-rays negative
X-rays taken on Mayfield's right hand during halftime of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh came back negative, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Mayfield was removed from Sunday's loss late in the first half after his throwing hand landed on the facemask of linebacker Bud Dupree. The quarterback said he plans to play next week at home against Cincinnati, though the hand will be closely monitored during this week's preparation for Week 14. Mayfield added the hand was numb and is unsure if he'll need to undergo an MRI. Head coach Freddie Kitchens described the injury as a "contusion" and "bruise."
