Jackson (knee) cleared waivers Saturday and reverted to the Browns' injured reserve, per the NFL communication's official transaction log.

Jackson will not count against Cleveland's active roster. Barring an injury settlement, the former Division III standout for Mary-Hardin Baylor will spent the 2019 season on IR.

