Browns' Blake Jackson: Reverts to IR
Jackson (knee) cleared waivers Saturday and reverted to the Browns' injured reserve, per the NFL communication's official transaction log.
Jackson will not count against Cleveland's active roster. Barring an injury settlement, the former Division III standout for Mary-Hardin Baylor will spent the 2019 season on IR.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...