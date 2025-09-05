Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Cleared to suit up Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whiteheart (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plan Dealer reports.
Whiteheart gained clearance with full participation in practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions. He's a distant third on the depth chart behind David Njoku and rookie third-round pick Harold Fannin.
More News
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Could play Week 1•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Won't return vs. Rams•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Signs tender with Browns•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Finishes 2024 with six catches•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Clear to play in season finale•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Questionable for Week 18•