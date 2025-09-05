default-cbs-image
Whiteheart (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plan Dealer reports.

Whiteheart gained clearance with full participation in practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions. He's a distant third on the depth chart behind David Njoku and rookie third-round pick Harold Fannin.

