Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Sunday that Whiteheart (knee) is potentially available for the Browns' Week 1 contest against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Whiteheart suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Browns' preseason finale against the Rams on Sunday. The good news for the third-year tight end is that the injury isn't considered severe enough for him to be ruled out for Cleveland's regular-season opener, and his practice participation over the next two weeks should shed light on whether he'll be cleared to play in Week 1. Brendan Bates would be the top candidate to fill in as the Browns' TE3 behind David Njoku and Harold Fannin if Whiteheart is unable to play.