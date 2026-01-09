Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Enters restricted free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whiteheart had two catches on six targets for four yards over 17 regular-season games in 2025.
Whiteheart spent the entire season on the Browns' 53-man roster as the team's third tight end. Cleveland's tight ends turned out to be major targets, but he was never a factor in the passing attack, even in the final few games when injuries hit both David Njoku (knee) and Harold Fannin (groin). Whiteheart enters restricted free agency this offseason.
