Whiteheart caught six of nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown over 11 games for Cleveland in 2024.

Whiteheart typically served as the Browns' No. 2 or 3 tight end when he was active this season, moving up a rung on the depth chart on the occasions starter David Njoku missed time due to injury. The 24-year-old is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but is likely to be tendered a contract for 2025.