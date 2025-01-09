Whiteheart caught six of nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown over 11 games for Cleveland in 2024.
Whiteheart typically served as the Browns' No. 2 or 3 tight end when he was active this season, moving up a rung on the depth chart on the occasions starter David Njoku missed time due to injury. The 24-year-old is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but is likely to be tendered a contract for 2025.
More News
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Clear to play in season finale•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Limited Tuesday with knee issue•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Signed to active roster•
-
Blake Whiteheart: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: One big grab in win•