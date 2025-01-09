Whiteheart caught six of nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown over 11 games for Cleveland in 2024.

Whiteheart was regularly on the active roster late in the season but was not a key component even when Jameis Winston was slinging the ball 40 times per game. The tight end enters free agency but could return to the Browns, who have hinted at a return to head coach Kevin Stefanski's previous offensive scheme, which featured multiple tight ends.