Whiteheart caught six of nine targets for 51 yards and a touchdown over 11 games for Cleveland in 2024.
Whiteheart was regularly on the active roster late in the season but was not a key component even when Jameis Winston was slinging the ball 40 times per game. The tight end enters free agency but could return to the Browns, who have hinted at a return to head coach Kevin Stefanski's previous offensive scheme, which featured multiple tight ends.
More News
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Clear to play in season finale•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Limited Tuesday with knee issue•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Signed to active roster•
-
Blake Whiteheart: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Browns' Blake Whiteheart: One big grab in win•