Whiteheart was unable to secure his lone target over 32 snaps in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers in Week 17.

It was just the fifth target in 16 games for Whiteheart, who has served mostly as a blocker this season. He led the team's tight ends in snaps after starter Harold Fannin (groin) was removed late in the first quarter. The former is not expected to gain a larger share of targets, if the Browns decide to sit Fannin for the regular season finale next Sunday against the Bengals. For perspective, practice squadder Sal Cannella, who was elevated for the game, led Cleveland's tight ends with four targets.