Whiteheart was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Whiteheart played a season-high 22 snaps on offense during the Browns' 23-9 loss to the Steelers in Week 6, but he appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in the process. He has two more chances this week to log a full practice and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's home tilt against the Dolphins. If cleared to play Sunday, Whiteheart would be slated to serve as the Browns' TE2 behind rookie third-rounder Harold Fannin if David Njoku is sidelined due to a knee injury.