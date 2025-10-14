Whiteheart recorded a reception for zero yards on his lone target in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Steelers.

Whiteheart was credited with his first start of the season with Cleveland opening its first possession with a three-tight end set, but the 25-year-old still finished a distant third in playing time among the position group. Harold Fannin paced Browns tight ends by playing 66 of the Browns' 82 snaps, David Njoku played 36 snaps and Whiteheart brought up the rear with 22 snaps. Njoku likely would have seen more time if he hadn't been forced out of the game in the second half due to a knee issue, which now clouds his status for a Week 7 matchup with the Dolphins. If Njoku ends up sitting out that game, Whiteheart would be in store for a boost in snaps, though he likely wouldn't see enough target volume to warrant much intrigue for fantasy purposes.