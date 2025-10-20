Whiteheart caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7.

Whiteheart got a bump in playing time, playing a season-high 35 snaps (61 percent), due to David Njoku (knee) being inactive. He's a blocker first at the position and a receiver second. Whiteheart has two catches on three targets for four yards in 2025.