Whiteheart (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Whiteheart was limited in practice Wednesday, but he now appears to have returned to full health. After playing a season-high 22 snaps on offense during Cleveland's loss to the Steelers in Week 6, Whiteheart may now get a chance to handle No. 2 tight end reps behind rookie Harold Fannin if David Njoku (knee) is unable to suit up at home against the Dolphins on Sunday.