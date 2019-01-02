Seaton signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns.

The hulking Seaton (6-foot-9, 330 pounds) was taken by the Titans in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but he didn't last long in Tennessee and ultimately spent the near entirety of his rookie season on the Browns' practice squad. There's no doubting the upside his size figures to allow for, but Seaton has a lot of work to do in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of the 2019 season.

