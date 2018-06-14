Browns' Brady Sheldon: Lands with Cleveland
The Browns claimed Sheldon off waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.
Sheldon, a linebacker out of Fresno State, is heading into his second season after appearing in two games last year for the Raiders. He'll be ticketed for a deep reserve and special-teams role if he's able to crack the Browns' 53-man roster in 2018.
