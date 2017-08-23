Browns' Brandon Thompson: Signs with Browns
Thompson signed a contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson's signing comes on the heels of Cleveland's release of starting defensive lineman Desmond Bryant. Thompson didn't play in 2016 due to a knee injury. In his last season of action, 2015, Thompson recorded just eight tackles, including 0.5 sacks, in nine games. He figures to compete for a backup role along the Browns' defensive line.
More News
-
Brandon Thompson: Released by Bengals•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Remains on Bengals roster ahead of 2017 season•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Not activated off PUP•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Returns to practice•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Set to miss first six weeks of regular season•
-
Bengals' Brandon Thompson: Will begin camp sidelined•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...