Thompson signed a contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson's signing comes on the heels of Cleveland's release of starting defensive lineman Desmond Bryant. Thompson didn't play in 2016 due to a knee injury. In his last season of action, 2015, Thompson recorded just eight tackles, including 0.5 sacks, in nine games. He figures to compete for a backup role along the Browns' defensive line.

