Browns' Brandon Wilds: Signs with Browns
Wilds signed with the Browns on Friday, Cleveland.com reports.
The Browns opted to waive running back George Attkinson and add Wilds in a corresponding roster move. The 24-year-old played in four games for the Jets last season, tallying 27 yards on ten carries in the process. He figures to be a long shot to land on the final roster, but will compete for a role providing depth at running back.
