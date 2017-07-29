Wilds signed with the Browns on Friday, Cleveland.com reports.

The Browns opted to waive running back George Attkinson and add Wilds in a corresponding roster move. The 24-year-old played in four games for the Jets last season, tallying 27 yards on ten carries in the process. He figures to be a long shot to land on the final roster, but will compete for a role providing depth at running back.

