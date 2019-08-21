Miller signed a contract with the Browns on Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Miller was waived by the Eagles on Saturday, and will now work to catch on as a depth asset and special-teams contributor in Cleveland. The 2016 third-round pick racked up 34 catches for 261 yards with the Texans in 2016 and 2017, but has not seen work in a regular-season game since.

