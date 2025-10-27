The Browns claimed Bates off waivers from the Texans on Monday.

Bates was waived by the Texans on Saturday, but he has found a new home in Cleveland, where he'll provide depth at tight end behind David Njoku, Harold Fannin and Blake Whiteheart. Bates appeared in three regular-season games for Houston prior to being waived and logged two catches on as many targets for 23 yards while splitting his snaps between offense and special teams.