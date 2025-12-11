Bates (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bates has missed both of Cleveland's past two games due to an ankle injury. He didn't practice at all each of the previous two weeks, so his ability to log a limited session Wednesday suggests he's showing improvement. When healthy this season, Bates has had a minor role on offense, logging two catches on two targets for 23 yards across five contests (three with the Texans and two with the Browns).