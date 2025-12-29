Bates caught his lone target for 19 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Pittsburgh in Week 17.

After starting tight end Harold Fannin (groin) was removed from the game late in the first quarter and later ruled out, Bates and Cleveland's other backups got more involved. The reception was Bates' first since joining the Browns in late October. Fannin, who has been a regular on injury reports the last few weeks, is an important piece for the future. As such, the club may want to end his season prior to next week's regular season finale against Cincinnati, which could lead to more opportunities for Bates, Sal Cannella and Blake Whiteheart.