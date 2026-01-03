Bates logged a full practice Friday and carries no injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Bates should garner some interest as both Harold Fannin (groin) and David Njoku (knee) having been ruled out for Week 18. Bates and Blake Whiteheart are poised to see more playing time, although practice-squad member Sal Cannella, who led Cleveland's tight ends in targets last week, could steal some thunder if added to the roster for the game.